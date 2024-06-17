New York Jets Were Lied To By Pass-Rusher Haason Reddick
When the New York Jets pulled off an offseason trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for pass rusher Haason Reddick, many thought he would be a huge missing piece the defense has been needing.
After the trade, everything seemed to be great between Reddick and the Jets.
They seemed excited to get to work together and that everything would work itself out regarding a potential new contract.
Now, the story has changed.
Reddick skipped all mandatory offseason activities and there is no word about any kind of potential fix to repair the fractured relationship.
A new report has come out that makes the situation look even worse.
According to ESPN insider Rich Cimini, Reddick "gave his word" to New York before the trade from the Eagles. All of that changed after the trade happened.
"[Reddick] was also okay with the Jets' stance on the contract & basically the Jets were telling him that their stance was we aren't going to shut the door on an extension but we'd rather wait until the season is over. Have a great season & you will cash in big time if not with us then somewhere else."
What changed between the two sides?
It appears that Reddick realized he had leverage on the Jets due to the departures of Bryce Huff and John Franklin-Meyers, the latter of whom was traded after Reddick was acquired.
Cimini gave his words about what the mindset seemed to be from Reddick.
"Hey I got a little leverage now, I'm going to use it, I'm going to try & squeeze them for a new contract."
While the two sides clearly have a lot to work out, Cimini did state that New York is confident they'll get something done with Reddick. They clearly still want him to play with the team, even after situation has started to sound really bad.
Reddick certainly has the skill-set to be a game-changing presence for the Jets.
He racked up 38 total tackles to go along with 11 sacks, a forced fumble, and a defended passe during the 2023 season.
If the two sides can repair any damage that has been done and work out a new deal, he'll be a massive playmaking threat for the New York defense.
Even though this report doesn't look good for the two sides, Reddick appears likely to get back on the field when training camp opens up.
The Jets have handled this situation as good as could be expected and hopefully it pays off with a big-time year by the edge rusher.