New York Jets Star Linebacker Questionable After Suffering Neck Injury.
The New York Jets listed linebacker C.J. Mosley as questionable after the first defensive series of Sunday’s game with the New England Patriots due to a neck injury.
Mosley — who missed time earlier this season with a different injury — was seen on the sideline as the Patriots (1-6) started their second offensive possession. The Jets (2-5) listed Mosley’s status on social media.
Mosley did not start the game and was not listed on the Jets’ injury report leading up to the game. Chazz Surratt was on the field in his place.
The veteran linebacker left New York’s Week 2 game against Tennessee with a toe injury. That kept him out of the first matchup with New England, along with the next two games before he returned for the Jets’ game with Buffalo. He played last week against Pittsburgh and had five tackles.
Mosley has 17 tackles for the season.
The 32-year-old started his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 and joined the Jets in 2019. Along the way he’s been named a five-time second-team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler, the most recent being 2022. He was a member of the PFWA All-Rookie team in 2014. He won two national championships and was a consensus all-American with Alabama.
Before the game, the Jets made wide receiver Allen Lazard inactive with a chest injury. He was doubtful for the game and it took one of the Jets’ most reliable targets off the field. In seven games he has caught 30 passes for 412 yards and five touchdowns.
New York’s other pre-game inactives were right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, tight end Kenny Yeboah, safeties Tony Adams and Ashtyn Davis, defensive tackle Leki Fotu, running back Izzy Abanikanda and offensive tackle Carter Warren inactive. Yeboah is returning from an abdomen injury and is in the middle of his two-week practice window before activation.
New Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick made his debut on the first possession of the game, as he rushed Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on third down. He was activated on Saturday and the Jets released defensive end Takk McKinley to make room.
New York also elevated two players from its practice squad for depth at key positions — offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom and safety Jarius Monroe.
The Patriots had several inactives for Sunday’s game, which included wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (concussion) and offensive guard Layden Robinson (ankle). safety Kyle Dugger, linebacker Joshua Uche, offensive lineman Layden Robinson and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale.
Questionable Patroits that were active for Sunday included offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (anke), defensive end Keion White (ankle), defensive back Jonathan Jones (shoulder/personal), offensive guard Mike Jordan (ankle), offensive guard Sidy Sow (illness), linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (back).