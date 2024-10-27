New York Jets Star Linebacker Blasts NFL After Fine for Recent Tackle
New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams has been a player the team can lean on all year to make tough tackles. But one of those tackles has landed him a fine from the NFL.
NFL Network reported on Saturday night that Williams was fined $45,020 for unnecessary roughness/use of helmet on a hit on Steelers running back Jaylen Warren last Sunday.
On the play, Warren took a seam on the left side of his offensive line and Williams filled the hole to make the play. Based on the camera angle it does look like Williams lowered his head to put himself in position to make the play.
But, it also looks like his left shoulder made more contact with Warren than his head and there did not appear to be any helmet-to-helmet contact.
You be the judge.
The Jets were in Foxboro on Saturday night wrapping up pre-game meetings for Sunday’s contest with the New England Patriots. Williams got wind of it was and was none too happy. He took to social media to voice that displeasure, starting his repost with an emoji that looked like a grimace or a smirk.
how am I supposed to make this tackle?
My shoulder ain’t that far from my head. he lowering his helmet to make contact with me. I WILL NOT GET RAN OVER!!! #Flagfootball #Twohandtouch
There was no flag on the play during the game, but the NFL does review plays for post-game fines.
Williams enters the game as New York’s the second-leading tackler with 48 stops in seven games, including 34 solo tackles. He has four tackles for loss and has forced a fumble. In the first meeting with New England he had eight stops, including five solo tackles.
The Jets (2-5) are riding a four-game losing streak going into the game with the Patriots (1-6), who are riding a six-game losing streak and haven’t won since their season opener.
New York will get more help on defense as they activated pass rusher Haason Reddick from the exempt list on Saturday to make him available for Sunday’s game. To make room for him the Jets released Takk McKinley.
The Jets declared four players out for Sunday’s game before inactives were announced on Sunday morning — offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, safeties Tony Adams and Ashtyn Davis and defensive tackle Leki Fotu. Cornerbacks Michael Carter II (back) and D.J. Reed (groin) should return from injuries.