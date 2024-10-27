New York Jets Star Wide Receiver Will Not Play vs. New England Patriots
The New York Jets have made wide receiver Allen Lazard inactive for Sunday’s game with the New England Patriots, taking a huge weapon off the table for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and their offense.
Lazard was doubtful with a chest injury, but there was hope he would be able to play.
In seven games he has caught 30 passes for 412 yards and five touchdowns. He has been one of Rodgers’ most reliable target in the passing game.
This means that Mike Williams — who has been the topic of trade rumors the past two weeks — should see a larger role in the offense. It also means that rookie Malachi Corley, who has been inactive the past three games, will be active and available.
It could also mean more reliance on Davante Adams in the offense. The All-Pro receiver joined the team last week via trade.
New York declared five players out for the game before Sunday’s pre-game workout — right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, tight end Kenny Yeboah, safeties Tony Adams and Ashtyn Davis, along with defensive tackle Leki Fotu.
Yeboah is returning from an abdomen injury and started his practice window from injured reserve this week.
New York also designated running back Izzy Abanikanda and offensive tackle Carter Warren inactive.
The Jets made another big move on Saturday, activating edge rusher Haason Reddick from the team’s exempt list. The Jets released defensive end Takk McKinley to make room.
New York also elevated two players from its practice squad for depth at key positions — offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom and safety Jarius Monroe.
New York Jets listed on the injury report but are active include offensive tackle Morgan Moses (knee), edge rusher Will McDonald (shoulder), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee/hamstring), offensive tackle Tyron Smith (vet rest), linebacker Quincy Williams (neck), tight end Tyler Conklin (hip) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel).
The Patriots declared two players out on Friday’s injury report — wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (concussion) and offensive guard Layden Robinson (ankle).
Other inactives for Sunday’s game are safety Kyle Dugger, linebacker Joshua Uche, offensive lineman Layden Robinson and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale.
New England players listed as questionable that are active include offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (anke), defensive end Keion White (ankle), defensive back Jonathan Jones (shoulder/personal), offensive guard Mike Jordan (ankle), offensive guard Sidy Sow (illness), linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (back).