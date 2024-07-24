New York Jets Star Offers Bold Prediction for Haason Reddick Situation
With NFL training camp underway, the New York Jets are locked into a tough situation with one of their key defensive stars.
After acquiring star pass-rusher Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, the Jets are now involved in a contract standoff with him. He wants a long-term commitment with big money and New York simply hasn't wanted to give him what he has been asking for just yet.
Now that training camp has arrived, the situation has become more urgent.
To this point in time, there have been no reports about any progress being made between the two sides. Some have even gone so far as to suggest that New York could consider trading Reddick.
While there is a bit of panic starting to rise surrounding the Jets and Reddick, one current star teammate spoke out and offered a bold prediction for the situation.
That star teammate is none other that defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. He expects the two sides to get something done.
"Haason is a great person, on and off the field...they're going to get everything ironed out."
Hopefully, Williams' prediction ends up coming true and a deal gets done between the two parties soon.
During the 2023 season with the Eagles, Reddick put up big numbers. He totaled 38 tackles to go along with 11 sacks, a forced fumble, and a defended pass. Having that kind of pass-rusher would be lethal for the New York defense.
Looking at the roster, the Jets have an elite secondary. If the pass-rush can force quick decisions from opposing quarterbacks, the secondary will take advantage.
Very few teams would acquire a player on an expiring deal without planning to extend them. New York was planning to give Reddick a new contract assuming things went well during the 2024 season. Simply moving that up due to his already proven body of work makes sense to end this holdout.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the coming week or two has in store. The Jets would like to get Reddick back on the field soon to gear up for the regular season.
Expect to hear more news about the situation and don't be surprised if New York and Reddick work something out very soon. Williams clearly believes that will be the case.