New York Jets Star WR Garrett Wilson Speaks Out on Contract Status
New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson is one of the most talented players at his position in the entire NFL.
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, Wilson is expected to have a massive breakout season. A lot of that has to do with the fact that he'll have good quarterback play. He hasn't experienced that throughout his first two years in the league.
Aaron Rodgers is set to return from a torn Achilles last season. His presence alone will take Wilson's game up a notch.
Throughout his first two NFL campaigns, Wilson has caught 178 passes for 2,145 yards and seven touchdowns. He has showcased the ability to make huge plays and be a consistent No. 1 target.
With that being said, Wilson knows that he's headed for a big-time contract. He also knows he needs to earn that big deal starting this season.
As shared by the New York Post, Wilson talked about his future and a potential big contract.
“I see all of it. I don’t look at it as far as that can be coming for me. I look at it as I’ve got to go make that happen.”
He continued forward, talking about how he knows he has an opportunity to become one of the NFL's most elite players.
“I’ve got the opportunity to join an elite group of guys. That’s who gets that type of money is an elite group of guys, guys that are part of teams that win games because of them and are difference-makers every single time they are on the field. I’ve got to go do it. I’m excited because if you do what you think you can do there’s a great conversation going on for it at this time. That’s not how I’m motivated, but I’m not going to sit here and act like I don’t see it.”
Wilson also spoke out about feeling more comfortable heading into his second season with the offense led by offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
“There’s always an element of understanding, for me a cerebral guy that I like to think of myself as when it comes to football, there’s film study from years past and all the looks that Aaron has got previously with different coordinators because we’ll probably see them again."
Clearly, the 2024 season has a lot at stake for Wilson. He's playing to earn top-tier wide receiver money and he's playing to help the Jets get back into Super Bowl contention.
It will be interesting to see what kind of year the 24-year-old rising star wideout can have. With Rodgers back, it should be much better than he has had so far.