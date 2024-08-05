New York Jets Suggested to Make Worst Move in Franchise History
With an exciting campaign on the horizon for the New York Jets, there's a chance that they do something that this franchise hasn't done in a very long time. If they play how everybody expects them to, this could be the second time in franchise history that they win a Super Bowl. The Jets haven't done so since 1969, and their fans are more desperate than ever to complete that task.
Having Aaron Rodgers fully healthy will certainly be the biggest reason why they do or don't win a Super Bowl. With an improved offensive line, more weapons on the offensive end, Garrett Wilson only getting better, and more, New York has enough to get the job done. It won't be easy, as it never is, but one could argue that they're one of the favorites in the AFC.
Speaking of Wilson, there have been a few instances throughout the past few weeks where he and Rodgers look to be getting into heated conversations.
Those conversations are nothing to be worried about, as it's simply just two competitors going at it. They want to get the best out of each other, and they both understand that if they don't, they're not going to have the year that they're looking for. Rodgers is just trying to learn what Wilson wants, and Wilson is trying to learn from one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever put on a jersey.
That didn't stop Marissa Myers from USA Today from suggesting a move that could go down as the worst in Jets history, which would be saying something, given some of their recent decisions. Myers suggests that New York will trade Wilson to the Houston Texans due to the conversations he and Rodgers have had.
"While it could be nothing, it’s becoming a bit alarming with Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson being seen arguing at practice on back-to-back days. With the New York Jets entering a pivotal season where they need to make the playoffs, they need to avoid conflict.
"To do so, and to help the team, trading Garrett Wilson could be in the future. That team for Garrett Wilson will be the Houston Texans."
The chances of the Jets trading Wilson are below zero, if that's even possible. He's been too good throughout his first two seasons in the NFL, and that's with below-average quarterback play. Given that he's posted over 1,000 yards in each of his first two years, there's a good chance that New York could be looking at a 1,500-plus-yard campaign from the 24-year-old Ohio State product.