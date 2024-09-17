New York Jets Superstar Named Most Annoying Player in Landslide Vote
The New York Jets are happy to have quarterback Aaron Rodgers healthy and playing again.
The rest of the league just seems to be annoyed by him — and there’s proof.
Recently, the Action Network surveyed more 3,000 football fans and asked them several questions. One of them was “which NFL player do (they) find the most annoying off of the field?”
The 40-year-old won the vote, and it wasn’t particularly close.
Rodgers carried 27% of the vote, meaning that one out of four people surveyed selected the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback.
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce — who is also the boyfriend of pop star Taylor Swift — was second at 17%. The only other player to receive 10% or more of the vote was wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
The breakdown by fan base is pretty incredible. Rodgers won the highest vote total of 24 fan bases, including a shared top spot with Kelce for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Oddly, none of the fan bases in the AFC East registered in the Top 5, which may not be surprising considering that he was unable to play last year due to a torn Achilles.
But, three of the top five fan bases that were annoyed by Rodgers all came from his old division, the NFC North — the Chicago Bears (No. 1 at 43%), the Minnesota Vikings (No. 2 at 40%) and the Detroit Lions (No. 5 at 35%).
Rodgers played for their division rival, the Green Bay Packers, before he was traded to the Jets last year.
Kelce’s fans in Kansas City came in third at 38%, while the Seattle Seahawks were fourth at 36%.
Jets fans did help Rodgers out in one regard. No fan base was more annoyed with Kelce than Jets fans, who voted him at a rate of 26%.
Rodgers has had plenty of offseason controversies the past few seasons, most of them outside of football. But, right now, Jets fans are just happy to have him back on the field after a 1-1 start.
Against Tennessee on Sunday, he looked more like the four-time NFL MVP, as he led the go-ahead drive that led to Braelon Allen’s 20-yard touchdown run and a 24-17 victory.
Rodgers threw for 176 yards on 18-of-30 passing that included two touchdown passes — one to Allen and one to Jets running back Breece Hall.
The Jets are preparing to host the New England Patriots in their home opener of the 2024 season on Thursday night.