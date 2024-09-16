Aaron Rodgers Makes Hilarious Joke About ‘First’ New York Jets Win
It wasn't pretty for the New York Jets in their Week 2 win against the Tennessee Titans. However, a win is a win in the NFL, and they now improve to 1-1 with a favorable schedule ahead of them.
If the Jets can take care of business throughout their next three games before they take on the Buffalo Bills, they should feel confident in what they can accomplish throughout the year.
While a win is a win, it's often about the process in the NFL. New York will have to continue showing that they can improve each week, which they did during parts of their game against the Titans.
Their defense impressed in the second half, which is a positive sign after some concerns about the unit throughout the first six quarters of the year.
More importantly, Aaron Rodgers looks to be getting in a groove again. Every Jets fan wants him to be the quarterback he once was, but that's an unrealistic ask after not playing football for nearly two seasons.
Factor that in with a torn Achilles, and it'll take time for the all-time great to get back to where he once was. As long as he keeps improving each week and each play, that's all New York could ask for. Hopefully, they'll continue to win games along the way, too.
Rodgers finally got his first win in a game where he played the entire contest with his new team. However, when he was asked about that feeling of his first win in a Jets uniform, he hilariously joked that it was actually his second win.
"Technically my second," Rodgers told reporters after the game. "We all know that. Somehow that first one counts, four important plays.
"It feels great," he added. "Been a long time coming."
Theoretically speaking, Rodgers wouldn't be wrong. He played against the Bills in the first game of the year last season when he suffered that Achilles tear on the first drive. To his credit, he's 2-1 in New York.
It's good to see that he's bringing light to a difficult situation. He wanted to be back on the field after the injury, but now all his opportunities are right in front of him again.
They'll have another excellent opportunity to get a much-needed win against a beatable New England Patriots team on Thursday night.
The Patriots have historically found success against them, but with plenty of changes over in New England, this is time for the Jets to take advantage. They'll do just that if this is a different New York team.