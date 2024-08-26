New York Jets Teammate Doesn't Hold Back About Garrett Wilson
The New York Jets are expected to have a dynamic offense during the 2024 NFL season.
Led by Aaron Rodgers, the offense has elite playmaking potential. Garrett Wilson is the biggest of those potential playmakers. He's primed to have the biggest season of his career thus far.
At just 24 years old, Wilson is one of the top rising stars in the NFL. He has already had two big years to begin his NFL career, despite having to play with poor quarterback situations.
During the 2023 NFL season, Wilson racked up 95 receptions for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns. They were impressive numbers taking into consideration the quarterback options that the Jets had following the torn Achilles that Rodgers suffered just four offensive plays into the year.
Wilson has the drive to be one of the NFL's best. He's also playing with extra motivation as he looks to earn a massive new contract in the near future.
Looking ahead to the upcoming season that begins in a little over a week, one teammate spoke out boldly about Wilson.
Mike Williams, a new wide receiver for the team and key weapon for the offense himself, did not hold back about his new teammate.
“He's a dog. He's one of the top receivers in the league right now, and he show up and show it every day. I've been thankful to see that, not really knowing much about him, but coming here and seeing how hard he works, I was very proud of that.”
Williams will form a lethal duo with Wilson. Both wide receivers are expected to have huge years with Rodgers throwing them the football.
Everything about the 2024 campaign will revolve around the health of Rodgers and his ability to get back to playing like the superstar quarterback that he was before the Achilles tear. Coming back from a torn Achilles isn't an easy task for any player, let alone a 40-year-old quarterback.
Rodgers is very confident in his ability to get back to playing at an MVP level. However, the national media is more cautious.
If Rodgers is back to playing at the elite level that he has shown throughout his entire career, Wilson will live up to the hype. Williams will also have a chance to have a career year.
Fans shouldn't hold back from getting excited about the Jets this year. Assuming they stay healthy, the Super Bowl is a very reasonable goal.