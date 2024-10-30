New York Jets Thursday Night Football Game Will Determine Trade Deadline Plans
From a pure fact standpoint, the New York Jets season isn't over. If they were to go on an impressive winning streak and do what's needed over the next nine games of the year, they'd likely find themselves in the playoffs.
Unfortunately, the reality of the situation is that it doesn't seem likely, as all the Jets have done is disappoint throughout the first eight games of the campaign. They currently sit at 2-6 and things won't get much easier for them in the near future, as they play the Houston Texans on Thursday night.
With the trade deadline on November 5, it's very safe to say that New York won't be making any moves to improve its roster. Perhaps they'll pull the plug if they find somebody who could help them in the future, but all they should be looking at is potentially moving guys if they lose on Thursday.
That Thursday game could have big implications for the future of the roster. If the Jets were to win and still believe they have a chance to make the playoffs, they might not move many guys.
However, that could come back to hurt them, as missing out on assets because they think they have an outside chance of making the playoffs often doesn't go as planned.
Connor Hughes mentioned a scenario where New York might become sellers, highlighting that Thursday night game.
“At the deadline, I think they will probably keep the team and try to see this one through [if they beat Houston]. However, if they lose to the Texans on Thursday night that is when I do genuinely believe the Jets should blow this up with anybody on an expiring contract,” Hughes of SNY explained on “Jets Final Drive” on SNY.
Moving guys on expiring contracts is always the right thing to do if a team isn't in a position to make the playoffs.
There's a chance that a few squads will call on some of their top players, and frankly, outside of about two or three guys, nobody should be off limits. If New York were to get an offer that made sense for their future, they should entertain anything.
It's unfortunate that it got to this situation, but doubling down and trading for guys or not moving certain players won't help the cause. They need to cut their losses and understand that things didn't work out.
Not that they should be trusted to improve in the future, but at least having extra draft picks could play in their favor.