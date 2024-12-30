New York Jets To Interview Former Commanders Head Coach This Week: Report
The New York Jets head coaching search is already underway. Heading into the offseason after next week's game, the Jets have plenty to do.
Hiring a head coach is at the top of their priority list. After not finding the right man for the job over much of the past few decades, the pressure on New York is higher than ever before to find the perfect fit.
The Jets will have to do their due diligence on the market. There might be some names that many fans don't want to see who New York is simply interviewing to get an understanding of what the coach could potentially do.
Hopefully, that's the case with the latest report. According to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, the Jets are scheduled to interview Ron Rivera this week.
"The Jets are scheduled to interview Ron Rivera for their head coaching job this week, per sources. In 13 seasons with Carolina and Washington, Rivera made the playoffs five times, including an appearance in Super Bowl 50. The first of many HC interviews to come in NYJ’s search."
Rivera had some flaws as a head coach and was blamed for the lack of talent the Washington Commanders found in the draft.
He had some success throughout his careers, but the lows were much more notable than the highs.
A veteran head coach wouldn't be the worst idea for New York, but Rivera might not exactly be the best fit.
Coaching searches get interesting, and for the Jets, speaking with anyone interested is common. As long as it doesn't go beyond that, Rivera shouldn't be in East Rutherford next season.
New York has interviewed three people for the vacant general manager job — former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, former Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson and Senior Bowl director and former NFL scout Jim Nagy. The Jets will announce interviews for both jobs after they are complete.