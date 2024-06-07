New York Jets Trade Proposal Involves Star Wide Receiver
The 2024 NFL season is right around the corner and most of the offseason action has died down.
While it has been relatively quiet on the transaction front, there could still be some moves brewing. Could the New York Jets get involved in something before training camp arrives?
Joe Douglas and the front office have been extremely busy this offseason. They made quite a few moves in free agency and also put together a great 2024 NFL draft haul.
Recent reports have also stated that the Jets took a swing at acquiring superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson from the Minnesota Vikings.
While they did not connect on their swing for the mega-talent, it showed that New York wanted to acquire yet another weapon for future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Is it possible that they would still be interested in a big wide receiver trade?
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated recently suggested a blockbuster trade involving the Jets in what he views as being an "all-in move" for New York.
In the proposal, he has the Jets acquiring star wideout Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick.
Samuel has had trade rumors surrounding him since this past NFL draft.
The 49ers were reportedly open to moving either him or Brandon Aiyuk, and while the talks have quieted down since, the situation that made these rumors even come out is still very much alive.
San Francisco simply has too much talent at wide receiver. Aiyuk is set to hit free agency next offseason and the 49ers don't have the money to keep him if they don't make another move.
New York would be crazy for not pursuing this kind of trade.
The Jets are widely viewed as a sleeper Super Bowl contender, but this trade would push them over the top into being a Super Bowl favorite.
During the 2023 NFL season, Samuel ended up catching 60 passes for 892 yards and seven touchdowns. He also racked up 225 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Rodgers would be in heaven working with a weapon like Samuel.
Opposing defenses would have an impossible task of defending three top-tier wide receivers, especially if Mike Williams is able to get back to pre-injury form.
Granted, this is all a hypothetical proposal, but it is one that is exciting to think about.
Samuel is definitely available for the right price and the Jets clearly wanted to make a big move when they pursued a trade for Jefferson.
Maybe this is just late-offseason boredom, but watching a New York offense with Samuel onboard would be too much fun.