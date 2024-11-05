New York Jets Trade Struggling Receiver to Pittsburgh Steelers
When the New York Jets signed Mike Williams in the offseason, the hope was that the former star, who was bouncing back from an ACL injury, would make a major impact.
While Williams might not be to blame for some of his struggles, he didn't do himself any good during his short stint with the Jets, which now ends on Tuesday.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, New York is sending Williams to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 fifth-round pick.
The Steelers have been in the mix for a wide receiver over the past few months, getting involved in trade talks for some of the top players available.
Williams likely won't put them over the top, but their wide receiver room could use some help.
For the Jets, this isn't much of an indication of how they view the remainder of their campaign. Williams was expected to be traded and would've likely been even if the team were playing well.
Heading into the deadline later on Tuesday, New York has others they could look to trade. If they had lost on Thursday night, they likely would be selling more than they are, but there will be other ways for them to improve their assets before the deadline.
Williams was the first, and moving him to an AFC team could have a direct impact on the Jets, but it was the right decision.
It's unfortunate that it didn't work out, but he might have more in the tank with a different club.