New York Jets 'Unlikely' To Hire One Prominent Head Coaching Candidate
The New York Jets are one of at least three franchises that are going to be hiring a new head coach this offseason, and plenty more jobs could become open.
Depending on who is asked, there are varying opinions on just how good of a job the Jets head coaching position is.
There is an impressive young core in place that a new general manager and head coach would love to build around, but there are certainly some cons that create major obstacles, namely, the lack of a long-term answer at quarterback, virtually zero wiggle room with the salary cap and an owner who has proven to be difficult to work with.
Being in a media market that large is not for everyone either, as the head coach will be under scrutiny throughout their entire tenure.
Even when things are going well they could face some heat.
It is going to take a special kind of person and coach to turn around a franchise that has been mired in mediocrity for so long.
Their playoff drought now sits at 14 years, the longest in North American team sports, and they have finished under the .500 mark in nine straight campaigns.
One candidate some fans have certainly warmed up to as a potential hire is former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.
He would help reset the culture in the franchise as a no-nonsense head coach who has found success. With none of the offensive candidates standing out, going with an established defensive-minded person would make a lot of sense.
However, don’t expect that to be Vrabel.
During a recent episode of the Flight Deck podcast featuring Rich Cimini of ESPN, he revealed that the former Titans leader is unlikely to be hired by New York.
That will certainly be viewed as a disappointing development by many fans, as Vrabel is as qualified as any candidate who will interview during this cycle.
After a 14-year career as a player, he started coaching in 2017 as the defensive coordinator of the Houston Texans. After one year on the job, Tennessee hired him to become their head coach, a position he held for six campaigns.
He helped lead the team to playoffs three times, including a trip to the AFC championship game in 2020 where they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Overall, he went 54-45, finishing with a winning record in each of his first four campaigns and making the playoffs three times.