New York Jets Urged to Sign Recently Released Veteran WR
With 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers running the show, the New York Jets Super Bowl window might only be a season or two. The four-time MVP was injured on the first drive of the 2023-24 season, losing a year in the Jets' window.
If all goes as planned, and Rodgers remains healthy, New York has a chance to be a very good football team. Whether that ends in a Super Bowl remains to be seen, but this roster that Joe Douglas put together is an impressive one.
While everything looks strong on paper, it's also fair to suggest that if there's anything they can do to improve it, he needs to make it happen. The NFL draft allowed them to address needs, specifically on the offensive line and at the wide receiver position.
The Jets drafted Olu Fashanu in the first-round and Malachi Corley in the third-round.
Both rookies are expected to make an impact for New York next season, giving Rodgers an elite pass protector and a receiver who can make plays.
However, a recently released playmaker could add another piece to this puzzle for Rodgers and the rest of the offense.
The Jacksonville Jaguars released Zay Jones on Tuesday, leaving the veteran without a team.
Looking at free agents, Justin Fried of The Jet Press listed five the Jets should sign after the 2024 NFL draft was completed.
In his list, Fried included Jones, a 29-year-old who was drafted in 2017.
The veteran had a tough season for his standards, finishing with 321 yards. During 2022, he showed value, posting 823 yards and five touchdowns on 82 receptions. If that's the receiver New York could get, he'd have an argument to be No. 2 or No. 3 on their depth chart, depending on how Mike Williams looks after coming off a torn ACL.
At this point, it can't hurt to add talent next for Rodgers.
The front office doesn't want to make the same mistake as last year by not putting the best team on the field, so adding another weapon should be on their minds.