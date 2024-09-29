Updated New York Jets Draft Needs Don't Include Aaron Rodgers Replacement
The New York Jets have found a rhythm with Aaron Rodgers under center and may need to carefully consider their NFL draft strategy because of it.
Though most people would instinctively have the Jets targeting a quarterback in the draft in April, given Rodgers' age, not everyone seems to think that they may be the best strategy.
As Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus updated each team's biggest draft needs after the first few weeks of the season, quarterback was missing from his three choices. He instead decided that the biggest emphasis should be placed on wide receiver, tight end and cornerback.
"With receiver Mike Williams and tight end Tyler Conklin both set to hit free agency this offseason, and with wide receiver Allen Lazard having no guaranteed money on his deal after 2024, the Jets could be looking at upgrades in both areas of their passing game for what might be Rodgers’ final season," said Sikkema. "Sauce Gardner is still one of the top cornerbacks in the league, but his running mate, D.J. Reed, is a pending free agent."
Wide receiver makes sense as an option, though this upcoming class is not as deep on the surface as in years past. There are some very intriguing options, but most of those players are expected to be gone by the time that New York drafts.
Malachi Corley was taken in the fourth round of the last draft, though the team was trying to get him in the third. While he offers a bit of upside as a slot option, Corley doesn't offer much in terms of a big, red zone target.
If Williams and Lazard really do leave, bringing in another big-bodied guy would be an easy decision.
Tight end should be a target even if the team decides to bring Conklin back. Most elite offenses around the league feature a huge threat out of tight end and the Jets have been lacking that for a while.
Conklin isn't bad by any means, but has seemingly reached his ceiling in the NFL.
Bringing in another valuable, young cornerback also makes sense, especially if Reed leaves in free agency. There aren't any realistic answers for the future behind their top two guys right now.
The only other major need that seems to be making itself known is across the defensive line. With Haason Reddick being a no-show and Jermaine Johnson being lost for the season, it has become possibly the team's biggest weakness.
Bringing in another run stuffer, either off the edge or up the middle, should be atop the list.