New York Jets Urged to Pursue Intriguing Running Back Move
The New York Jets have their roster set for the most part. After a busy offseason, there are not many holes that need to be filled.
With that in mind, Joe Douglas will not back down from making a move if he thinks it could improve the team. There are still a few very intriguing free agents available.
One of those free agents is running back Kareem Hunt. He is coming off of five years with the Cleveland Browns. While the Jets don't "need" a running back, he could be a solid depth pickup.
ClutchPoints certainly believes that he could be a fit in New York. They have suggested that the Jets sign the veteran running back to be their final piece of the offense.
"Kareem Hunt's 2023 contract was a one-year, $1.35 million deal that carried a $1.25 million cap hit. A similar contract would be no problem for the Jets who have a projected $6.25 million of free cap space. The Jets need to kick the tires on Hunt, or a similar player who brings the same things to the table, if they want to insulate themselves from injury in 2024."
Injuries are a very common occurence at the running back position. Adding Hunt as the team's No. 3 running back would help guard against the potential impact of an injury to either Breece Hall or Braelon Allen.
During the 2023 campaign with the Browns, Hunt ended up playing in 15 games. He had a diminished role, but still carried the football 135 times for 411 yards and nine touchdowns. Hunt also caught 15 passes for 84 yards.
Hunt may not be the same dynamic playmaker that he was early on in his career, but he is still capable of handling a sizable workload.
Ideally, New York wouldn't see Hunt play very often. If all goes well, Hall will stay healthy and Allen will thrive as his backup.
However, if something does happen and a running back is needed, having Hunt would help them salvage a bad situation.
All of that being said, signing Hunt doesn't seem very likely. The Jets have another rookie they like in Isaiah Davis. But, if a proven veteran happens to be of interest, Hunt would be an ideal fit.