New York Jets Urged to Steal Kansas City Chiefs Defender in NFL Free Agency
Things have not gone according to plan for the New York Jets during the 2024 NFL season. Through Week 10 action, they hold a 3-7 record and are not looking anything close to being a playoff team.
With that in mind, there are major question marks about the future of the Jets. Some believe that Aaron Rodgers is washed up and could end up retiring in the offseason. That doesn't seem likely at this point in time.
It's much more plausible that New York will try to regroup and shake things up. That would mean a very busy and aggressive offseason.
Looking at the Jets' roster, the talent is there for them to win. They have an offense that should be elite, but they simply have not been able to come together. Defensively, New York has one of the most talented units in football, but that expertise isn't showing up consistently on the field.
Going out in the offseason and trying to make some changes on both sides of the football seems likely.
Bleacher Report has made an intriguing suggestion for the Jets. They believe that New York should try to steal a defender away from the Kansas City Chiefs.
When it came to a suggestion for a player that the Jets should target in 2025 free agency, Justin Reid's name was given.
"The Jets are desperate to finally get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. They also could use a boost at the safety position. Targeting a veteran who happens to be part of the most successful team in the league over the last few seasons isn't a bad idea. Justin Reid has been a starter for the Chiefs in each of the last three seasons. While he's not among the elite players at the position he is a sure tackler and and experienced communicator."
Bringing in winners should be a major priority for New York. Reid has been a solid contributor to the success that the Chiefs have had and he could bring some of that mindset to the Jets.
During the 2024 NFL season so far, Reid has played in all nine games. He has racked up 50 total tackles to go along with an interception and three defended passes.
As they said, he's not an "elite" safety. He's simply a quality player that has helped his team win.
Reid would be a very interesting target for New York. He wouldn't be a one move fix for the Jets, but he could be a nice addition that helps the team get back on track.