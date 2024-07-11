New York Jets Urged to Trade for Pro Bowl Wide Receiver
The New York Jets are set to begin training camp next month and are excited to get the 2024 NFL season underway. After the brutal way the 2023 campaign went, the Jets are ready for redmeption.
Joe Douglas and the front office attacked the offseason aggressively. They went out and brought in quite a few talented pieces that have improved the team on both sides of the football.
Offensively, New York signed wide receiver Mike Williams in NFL free agency. The Jets also brought in star offensive lineman Tyron Smith to protect Aaron Rodgers. Both of those moves are clear win-now additions.
It has also been reported that Douglas attempted to pull off a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Vikings for superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson. That deal didn't get done, obviously, but it shows that New York is willing to do whatever it takes to get better.
Could the Jets consider making a push for another big wide receiver trade before the season?
Brandyn Pokrass of Jets X-Factor has suggested a bold trade idea for New York. He thinks Denver Broncos star wideout Courtland Sutton should be a trade target.
"Sutton is one of the most underrated wideouts in football. He may not be traded, but if the wideout becomes available, the Jets would immediately raise their offensive floor by adding him."
Sutton and the Broncos have been locked into a contract situation this offseason. The star wideout is unhappy with his current contract, but Denver has not seemed interested in meeting his demands.
If the situation gets worse, the 28-year-old wide receiver could try to force a trade.
During the 2023 season, Sutton put up another quality season. He played in 16 games for the Broncos, catching 59 passes for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Those numbers came in a season where the Denver offense was extremely inconsistent. If Sutton were to be traded to the Jets, he would have Rodgers throwing him the ball. The future Hall of Fame quarterback would be a massive upgrade over any other signal caller Sutton has played with in his career.
While there has been no report connecting New York and Sutton, the move would make sense. Douglas clearly will do everything in his power to pursue a championship.
Pursuing a trade for Sutton would take the offense to the next level and would give Rodgers an elite trio of wide receivers in Garrett Wilson, Sutton, and Williams.
It may not happen, but it's certainly fun to think about.