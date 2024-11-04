New York Jets Veteran Defender Making Much-Needed Immediate Impact
Through the midway point of the 2024 season, one of the more surprising developments for the New York Jets has been their pass rush. Or, lack thereof.
What was expected to be a strength of their defense has been a weakness. A major factor in their struggles has been players not being in the lineup.
Jermaine Johnson II suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. Up until very recently, Haason Reddick was not in the lineup, leaving the Jets shorthanded.
Reddick’s holdout was a bizarre situation, as he had yet to report to the team after being acquired in a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason. He was seeking a long-term contract, but the team wanted him to report before giving him more money.
Whatever plan was in place originally fell through as Reddick was AWOL for months.
But, with the two sides working out a resolution, the veteran edge rusher made his debut with the team in Week 8 against the Patriots. That return could not have come at a better time.
As shared by Rich Cimini of ESPN, Reddick provided a much-needed boost to the team’s pass rush to keep talented Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in check on Thursday Night Football in a 21-13 win.
The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year was unable to get anything going, completing 11-of-30 passes for 191 yards, and getting sacked eight times.
“In his second game, he played a lot (and well) for someone who sat out six months of offseason workouts, training camp and games because of a holdout. He played 42 of 75 snaps, recorded eight quarterback pressures and was on the field for five of the Jets' eight sacks. There is no doubt that he adds some juice to the pass rush,” the NFL reporter wrote.
One of the best pass rushers in the NFL, New York is going to benefit greatly from having Reddick playing. Will McDonald IV is having a breakout campaign rushing the passer with 8.0 sacks, but was the only player consistently getting after the quarterback on the defense.
That will change now that the veteran is present and in the lineup. The Jets’ defense is going to be that much tougher to game plan against now that they have a dominant force coming off both edges and a game-wrecker in the middle with Quinnen Williams.
With a softer part of their schedule coming up, Gang Green could rapidly build more positive momentum.