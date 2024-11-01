4 Players Who Stood Out for New York Jets Against Houston Texans
The New York Jets were able to snap their five-game losing streak on Thursday night in a much-needed victory over the Houston Texans.
Coming off an awful loss to the New England Patriots, the Jets looked like they were going to lose once again after a dreadful first half, which included Malachi Corely dropping the ball before reaching the end zone for what would have been an easy touchdown.
Despite the struggles in the first half, the Jets came out looking really strong in the second half of the game. New York scored 21 points after halftime, as things seemingly clicked for them.
While there is still a lot of work to do for the rest of the season, Week 9 was a good start for the Jets to start trying to crawl their way back into the campaign. With the big win, here were four players who stood out for New York.
Aaron Rodgers
Despite an awful first half, Aaron Rodgers came up big for the Jets in the second half, as he ended up with 211 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and zero turnovers. Rodgers looked pretty impressive in the win, as he even showed off his legs on what would have been a nice first-down run if not for a holding penalty. With some smiles on the sideline during the game, it was one of the better performances from the veteran this year.
Davante Adams
Since coming over from the Las Vegas Raiders, Davante Adams has been a bit quiet so far for the Jets. However, he had his breakout performance on Thursday night, as he totaled seven receptions, 91 receiving yards, and one touchdown reception, which ended up being the dagger in the game.
The performance of Adams was really encouraging and teased a bit of what this offense could look like for the rest of the campaign.
Quinnen Williams
While the offense received a lot of credit for the win, and rightfully so, the defense for New York had a big bounce back performance after the debacle against the Patriots. In a game that the Jets simply had to have, their All-Pro defensive tackle helped set the tone.
Quinnen Williams had arguably his best game of the season, as he totaled four tackles, 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and four QB hits. The defense really harassed C.J. Stroud for most of the night, and he likely had what will be one of his worst games of the season.
Garrett Wilson
Easily one of the top players who stood out for the Jets was their young wide receiver, Garrett Wilson. In the win, Wilson totaled nine receptions, 90 receiving yards, and two touchdown catches.
The second touchdown grab by the young wide-out will likely go down as one of the best catches of the year, and it came at a really important time in the game. Since Adams has come over, Wilson has been playing much better, as the big trade has had a positive impact on his production.