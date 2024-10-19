New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Predictions: Insider Picks, Analysis
If you haven't had enough drama yet, the New York Jets face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Sunday night game that’s critical if New York wants to turn its season around.
Funny, that's pretty much what everybody said last week.
All the Jets (2-4) did this week was traded for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, had its quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, call out another wide receiver, Mike Williams, for running an incorrect route against the Bills and Jets owner Woody Johnson say that “thinking is overrated.”
It's hard to trump a week when the Jets fire their head coach five games into the season. But New York might have done it. And now, as they enter Sunday's game, the Jets need a win desperately as they've lost their last three games.
Adams should play, as should Williams.
The Steelers (4-2) have had their own intrigue around who will start at quarterback. Justin Fields started the season's first six games for an injured Russell Wilson. Fields was hard on play earlier in the week, but the fact is Fields played well.
But all signs point toward Wilson getting his job back, including Steelers wide receiver George Pickens saying on Friday that, well, Wilson is going to start. Coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t gone that far yet.
Here are the game predictions from the Jets Country staff.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
New York Jets 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 24
I don't understand why the Steelers appear to be making a change at quarterback. It seems they've forgotten that Fields is their second leading rusher and a key part of how they move the football. I don't entirely know what to expect from Adams, but I think he's going to play a lot and I think ultimately he'll make a difference in the game. The Jets are desperate. They must win this game if they have any hope of winning the division. The turnaround should have started on Monday night. It must start on Sunday night. And I think it will.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Pittsburgh Steelers 20, New York Jets 10
There is some optimism with the New York Jets now that they have acquired Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders. But, there isn't much worse of an opponent for a struggling offense to have to go against than the stout Pittsburgh Steelers. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt will make life miserable for Rodgers, picking up multiple sacks in what will be Gang Green's fourth straight loss.