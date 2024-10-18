New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Three Defensive Stars to Watch
Personnel changes for both teams will present interesting defensive challenges for both the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare for Sunday's game at Acrisure Stadium.
The Jets (2-4) traded for wide receiver Davante Adams earlier this week. That means there's another weapon for Pittsburgh's talented secondary to account for. While it's not clear exactly how much Adams will participate in the passing game on Sunday night, just his mere presence on the field means that Steelers defensive backs must pay attention.
It also means the Steelers need to get more of a pass rush on Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Steelers (4-2) have been non-committal about who they will start at quarterback this week. Justin Fields started the first six games of the season, but he told reporters on Thursday that he felt he hadn't played well enough. Veteran Russell Wilson has been taking first-team reps this week as he's finally recovered from the injury that put him on the bench to start the year.
The Jets have to work through a dynamic of preparing for two different quarterbacks, one who is much more of a threat to run than the other.
Here are the defensive players to watch for both teams entering the game.
New York Jets
LB Jamien Sherwood
The way Sherwood played is a big reason why the Jets didn't have to try and rush C.J. Mosley back from injury. New York worked Mosley back into the lineup last week, but Sherwood still handled most of the snaps at their position. There's a good reason to make the timeshare work. Sherwood now leads the team with 53 tackles, along with three tackles for loss. It will probably be another week or two before Mosley is ready to play a full game. The Jets seem content to give Sherwood the majority of the snaps for now.
S Tony Adams
With Chuck Clark out for the next four weeks, more of the load of making big plays will fall to Adams, who is tied for second on the team with 43 tackles, with two tackles for loss and five passes defended. He doesn't play Clark's position, but when you consider the Jets need all the big plays they can find, they'll lean into Adams in an effort to make it happen.
DT Quinnen Williams
Williams called himself out this week, but in reality the Jets difficulty in stopping the run the past few weeks is a collective effort. Improved play from Williams could certainly help. He has 14 tackles with two sacks and a tackle for loss, and on tape he's playing better than his numbers suggest. But that level of play needs to become infectious with the rest of the run stoppers up front.
Pittsburgh Steelers
OLB T.J. Watt
When you talk about the best defensive players in the NFL, the conversation tends to center around Watt. He's having another exceptional season, with 25 tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and a pass defended. He’s also forced three fumbles and recovered one. He is one of those players that you have to account for on offense, but it's almost impossible to do so for an entire game.
CB Donte Jackson
He is tearing it up this season, as he has a team-high three interceptions and has also defended six passes. On a defense that boasts several big-name players, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jackson has been one of the true standout performers this season. If anyone is going to exploit the Jets’ pass game for an interception, it will be Jackson.
LB Patrick Queen
While Watt draws attention as a pass rusher, all Queen does is give the Steelers metronomic production at linebacker. He's second on the team with 43 tackles, along with two tackles for loss, and he’s also defended two passes. He is not the defensive player that you want to meet at the point of attack if you're a player like the Jets’ Breece Hall or Braelon Allen.