Pittsburgh Steelers Urged to Sign New York Jets Cornerback in 2025
The New York Jets won't focus on the 2025 offseason until then, but they'll have some tough decisions to make when the time comes.
There are a few reasons why the Jets have their best chance of winning a Super Bowl throughout the next decade this year, most importantly, because Aaron Rodgers could potentially retire.
He's stated multiple times that he doesn't plan on doing so, but given his age, anything is possible. On top of that, New York also has a few pending free agents who've made a major impact on the team.
At some point, the front office will also have to pay Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, and Breece Hall. That's just the beginning of the list of some of the young talent they have, but those three players should be the most expensive.
Of the others include star cornerback D.J. Reed.
Reed has been a success story during his time with the Jets, as he's become an elite player.
Prior to his stop in New York, he didn't have much of a starting role with other teams.
He started in 14 of the 14 games he played with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, but in the first two seasons of his six-year career, he wasn't an every game starter.
The front office could get creative and sign him to a contract, but it'd make the other moves they have to make in the future much more difficult.
However, given he's still only 27 years old and has proven to be one of the best at his position in the NFL, keeping him around would be wise.
Despite that, it's uncertain if he'll remain in a Jets jersey in 2025.
Because of the possibility, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department urged the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign him in free agency next year.
"The Jets have had a lot of success by pairing star cornerback Sauce Gardner with Reed. However, the 27-year-old is set to be a free agent next offseason and should come at a discount based on his age and position. The Steelers would be wise to scoop him up."
Reed playing for the Steelers could allow him to play with a defense that's historically been one of the better in the league.
Players also often want to play for Mike Tomlin, so there should be some intrigue there.
For now, he remains in New York, and his focus will be on winning a Super Bowl with his current team.