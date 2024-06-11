Is It Time To Worry About Haason Reddick's Absences?
The New York Jets are in the middle of their mandatory minicamps and are once again without one of their top players.
Head Coach Robert Saleh spoke to media after practice and addressed the fact that pass rusher Haason Reddick is not in attendance after missing all OTA sessions.
"Spoke to him over the weekend, appreciate the dialogue. He's in a really good place mentally. Working his tail off," said Saleh. "But he's choosing to sit this out unexcused."
Though OTAs were voluntary, Reddick is now subject to fines per the CBA. He has not made an appearance with his new team yet, and it is starting to look like an official holdout until he receives a new contract.
His contract situation is what forced the Philadelphia Eagles' hand in trading him away to the Jets this offseason. They weren't willing to give him a new contract so they shipped him out. General manager Joe Douglas likely knew this before making the deal, but has also yet to give him a new contract.
The 30-year-old is set to make $14.25 million this season but is in his last year and will become an unrestricted free agent. He is likely searching for guaranteed money and long-term security before showing up to camp and risking injury. Holdouts are a common thing, but always an annoyance for a team trying to reach a Super Bowl season.
On Monday, Jets Country's own Ralph Ventre stated that New York should strive for perfect attendance throughout minicamp, but that is already thrown out of the window.
Headaches and all, though, Reddick is without a doubt one of the most important players on the roster.
A big reason that the Jets' defense was so successful in 2023 was their pass rush. Their most productive player, Bryce Huff, is now in Philadelphia. That is 10 sacks that need to be replaced or improved upon.
Reddick, since being moved to an edge rusher in his last season with the Arizona Cardinals, has had at least 11 sacks in each year. He's fourth in the NFL in sacks over the last four seasons with 50.5.
He and Jermaine Johnson should combine for one of the most fierce duos in the NFL.
The defense is one of the most well-respected units in the league. Once they are together, they will be fine.
The issue is now just getting Reddick to show up.