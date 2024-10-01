New York Jets Wide Receiver Not Looking Like a Star in 2024 So Far
The New York Jets suffered a brutal loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, as they fell to 2-2 through the first month of the season.
Coming into Week 4, there were a lot of positives and optimism surrounding the Jets. New York had won two straight games against the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, as things were looking up.
However, in the loss to the Broncos, the Jets’ offense was pretty awful, as they were only able to muster nine points against Denver. While weather certainly played a factor, this was a performance by the offense that many didn’t believe they would see with Aaron Rodgers under center.
In a game that was filled with penalties for New York, they just were never able to build any type of momentum in this one.
Through the first month of the season, there have been some players who have looked good, and others who have underachieved. One of the players who hasn’t performed up to par so far has been wide receiver, Garrett Wilson.
Coming into the campaign, Wilson was projected to have a career-year with Rodgers throwing him the ball, but that has yet to be the case. Expectations being high for the young wide receiver were certainly warranted, as he has totaled 1,000 receiving yards in both of his first two years with Zach Wilson and other quarterbacks throwing him the ball.
Naturally, the massive upgrade for New York at the quarterback position, the third-year wide receiver hitting the 1,500-yard mark, was a possibility.
Unfortunately for Wilson and the Jets’ offense, he has struggled a tad to start the season from a production standpoint. Through four games, the young wideout has totaled 20 receptions, 191 receiving yards, and just one receiving touchdown.
Wilson is currently leading New York in targets this season with 34, which is 10 more than Breece Hall and Allen Lazard. However, his reception to target ratio is much worse than those two.
While the offense for the Jets has looked better than in years past, it feels like this unit is still very much a work in progress with Rodgers under center. Since he has only played in four games with Wilson, it doesn’t seem like the two are in sync like they would desire to be.
Furthermore, even though Wilson hasn’t looked like a star yet this season, it is just four games and him and Rodgers should continue to get more comfortable with each other as the season goes on.