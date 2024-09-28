New York Jets Will Have Major Preparation Edge Over Denver Broncos in Week 4
The New York Jets are heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos with a lot of positive momentum.
The team has bounced back nicely in their last two games against the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots after a drubbing at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener.
Despite some key contributors on defense missing for their Thursday Night Football matchup against their AFC East rivals, the Jets got the job done convincingly. A 24-3 victory followed up a 24-17 win just four days earlier.
That mini bye week New York has will give them a distinct rest advantage over the visiting Broncos, who enter the game with some positive momentum of their own.
Last week, they went on the road and picked up their first win of the season, destroying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-7. With another game on the East Coast set for this week, Denver opted to stay on the road.
Alas, that is going to give the Jets yet another edge.
The Broncos stayed at Greenbriar Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. However, their practice schedule this week has been abbreviated because of the inclement weather Hurricane Helene has brought to the southeast portion of the United States.
Greenbriar has two grass football fields and one turf field, but they are all outdoors. There are no indoor fields, which meant Friday’s practice was held on an indoor tennis court on the grounds.
"Everything went good ... we got our work done,'' the team’s head coach Sean Payton said, via Paolo Uggetti of ESPN. " ... The change was made relative to the lightning forecast.''
It was something new for everyone on the team.
"This is a first (for me),'' Denver linebacker Cody Barton said. "They've got some pickle ball courts down there too, but yeah, this is a first for me.''
"Maybe a basketball court, a ballroom, but this is a first time on a tennis court,'' Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds added.
Not only was their practice schedule impacted, as was the travel itinerary. As shared by Uggetti, “The team's travel plans changed with the weather as well Friday as instead of traveling to New Jersey from the nearest airport, they bused to Roanoke, Va., for their chartered flight.”
Hurricane Helene also led to Appalachian State canceling their matchup this weekend against the Liberty Flames and it will not be rescheduled. The Nashville Predators were set to have their preseason home opener on Friday night but that has been pushed back to October 7th.