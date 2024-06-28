New York Jets Writer Reveals Why Media Hates Aaron Rodgers So Much
New York Jets superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been receiving a ton of media criticism once again this offseason.
This time, the drama has to do with his decision to skip mandatory minicamp to attend another pre-planned event that was important to him. His absence was labeled "unexcused" by the Jets.
While it doesn't sound like a great situation without knowing all the facts, the team and Rodgers are just fine. Head coach Robert Saleh made it clear that he was "on the same page" with the 40-year-old quarterback.
Despite New York's head coach and many of his teammates defending Rodgers, the media went wild.
It went so far that one writer even suggested that the Jets move on from Rodgers. That writer urged New York to replace Rodgers with Dak Prescott.
Rodgers is no stranger to being attacked by the media. He has been caught up in so many dramatic stories that reporters have taken way too far.
Over time, many fans have wondered why Rodgers is such a target for the media.
Dan Leberfeld of Jets Confidential spoke out and revealed why the media is always focused on ripping into the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
“Rodgers is an easy target for most sports talking heads and insiders because he doesn’t play ball with any of them. They have nothing to lose trashing Rodgers. They aren’t losing scoops or access because he’s not giving them any."
That is an extremely good point. Rodgers has a very close circle and he has never been one to give inside information to any reporter that isn't in that circle.
Basically, when the media thinks they have nothing to lose, they get a big and bold mouth - seeing no recourse. That has clearly been the case with some of the stories that have gone viral about Rodgers. The most recent one was very much a product of it as well.
Even through all of the hate and criticism, Rodgers has always taken the high road. He has focused on football and let his play do the talking. That will be the same course of action he takes in this scenario.
It will be interesting to see what the 2024 has in store for New York's franchise quarterback. He has always played better when he's doubted and has a chip on his shoulder. Both of those factors are present right now.
Expect to see him come out strong to begin the year and make a point to those who have gone out of their way to down him during the offseason.