NFC Team Reportedly Eyeing Jets' Aaron Rodgers After Matthew Stafford Miss
The Matthew Stafford sweepstakes reportedly is over after just a short time.
There has been chatter throughout the week about the future of Stafford. The Los Angeles Rams gave him permission to speak to teams about a possible trade. He was heavily tied to the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders. While this is the case, he reportedly is staying in Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"LA’s quarterback is back: the Rams and Matthew Stafford reached agreement today on a restructured deal that keeps him in Los Angeles and quashes any and all trade speculation, per sources," Schefter said. "The first significant off-season QB domino has fallen."
With Stafford sticking around in Los Angeles, the Giants still are looking to add a veteran quarterback and reportedly are "investigating" all veteran options, including New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to Schefter.
"With Matthew Stafford remaining with the Rams, the New York Giants are investigating all veteran quarterback options...including Aaron Rodgers, per sources," Schefter said.
Wouldn't it be something if Rodgers stayed in New York, but with the Giants? He spent the last two seasons with the Jets but things obviously didn't work out how either side hoped for. If he were to leave the Jets and find success in New York with the Giants, that would arguably be the most interesting option for him from a pure storyline perspective.
The Giants won just three games in 2024 and are in a juggernaut of a division in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Dallas Cowboys. If Rodgers could finish his career turning the Giants around, that would be pretty wild.
