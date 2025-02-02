NFL Analyst Proposes 2 Destinations For Jets 28-Year-Old Star
Will the New York Jets end up losing a key piece of the defense this offseason?
New York already has made a handful of tough decisions and it hasn't even needed to address the roster yet. That's going to come in due town. Free agency will kick off in March and the Jets have some players heading to the open market, including cornerback DJ Reed.
He's arguably the best cornerback heading to the open market and will absolutely have plenty of suitors. At this point, it's far too early to know where he will end up going. But, Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron suggested the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers as potential fits.
"Potential Landing Spots: Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers," Cameron said. "After Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn departed for the Jets‘ head-coaching job, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell promoted linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to fill the void. The expectation is that the team's Cover 1-heavy scheme will remain, making Reed a clean fit to replace Carlton Davis III on the outside.
"With Robert Saleh returning to San Francisco as defensive coordinator, Reed and the 49ers should have a mutual interest in reaching a deal to reunite the cornerback with his former defensive play caller in New York. Reed endured a noticeable drop in PFF coverage grade pre- and post-Saleh coaching with the Jets, with his 90.8 mark plummeting to 54.0 from Week 5 onward this season."
Reed is going to be a hot name on the open market this offseason. He spent the last three seasons with New York, but certainly could be elsewhere in 2025.
