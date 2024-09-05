NFL Analyst Shares Bold Prediction for New York Jets in Upcoming Season
There may not be as polarizing of a team in the NFL entering the 2024 regular season as the New York Jets.
Storylines galore exist with the Jets. They have the only remaining holdout in the league who has participated in zero team activities this year, edge rusher Haason Reddick.
The final holdout was ended when New York’s Week 1 opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, agreed to a deal with left tackle Trent Williams. Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase remains out of practice as he awaits a new contract, but at least he has reported, unlike Reddick.
On the field, all eyes will be on future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. There is immense pressure on the star quarterback to get what has been a downtrodden offense going in some capacity.
Will his presence alone be enough to catapult the Jets into the postseason, ending their 13-season playoff drought? ESPN NFL writer and analyst Bill Barnwell believes that will be the case.
“The Jets have a lower floor than most of the other teams in this playoff projection; they could win or lose 12 games depending on what we see from Rodgers in what might be the legendary quarterback's final campaign. I think we will see them get off to a hot start before the injuries catch up in the second half, leaving just enough for them to get into the postseason as a wild card,” Barnwell wrote.
After a brutal season opener, the schedule eases considerably for New York. A visit to the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 is followed by home games against the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and a neutral site game against the Minnesota Vikings.
But, there are some concerns that Barnwell still has, as things are far from perfect for the Jets.
“Are there still question marks? Absolutely. Rodgers has barely played football over the past 12 months, and he wasn't very good as a 39-year-old with the Packers in 2022. His handpicked offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, didn't show much without Rodgers a year ago. Smith and Williams have significant injury histories,” he wrote.
On the positive side, major needs that the team had following the 2023 season were addressed.
The offensive line has been revamped, headlined by Tyron Smith taking over at left tackle. Morgan Moses will be at right tackle with John Simpson taking over at guard. Alijah Vera-Tucker and Joe Tippmann round things out in the trenches.
That is a massive upgrade over what the team had for blocking last season. The weaponry around Rodgers is also improved with Mike Williams and Malachi Corley taking over for Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.
With Breece Hall leading the backfield and Garrett Wilson as the No. 1 receiver, the New York offense is in good hands as long as Rodgers can stay healthy. Even the underwhelming, 2023 version of him would be one of the best quarterbacks in franchise history.