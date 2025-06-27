NFL Analyst Urges Jets To Extend Two Young Superstars
As the New York Jets look ahead to the 2025 NFL season, their roster boasts two of the league’s brightest young stars.
Both of these studs are integral to the team’s long-term vision, but neither is locked in with the Jets, financially speaking.
With the offseason winding down, the Jets have a critical opportunity to address that issue before the market shifts further.
ESPN’s Aaron Schatz recently pointed to the urgency of this situation in the form of a singular recommendation to the Jets: “Extend cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson."
"The problem with having both the 2022 Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year on your team is that you have to extend both guys a couple of seasons later," Schatz continued.
"Thanks to the fifth-year option, the Jets know they have both Gardner and Wilson through 2026. But let's be honest, they want to have them both a lot longer than that. It would be nice to get deals done before the season starts. Gardner's contract might be easier to sign because we know that Derek Stingley Jr., selected one pick ahead of Gardner in the 2022 draft, got a three-year, $90 million deal. Gardner should just get the same contract.”
Gardner has redefined the Jets’ secondary with his elite coverage skills. His market value is clear, as Schatz notes.
Wilson, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the National Football League's most dynamic receivers, consistently delivering highlight-reel catches despite inconsistent quarterback play.
By finalizing these extensions before the season, the Jets can avoid escalating costs and distractions.
Schatz is correct -- GM Darren Mougey should act.
