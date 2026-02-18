Jets Predicted to Land Star WR to Pair With Garrett Wilson

The New York Jets need to make some big moves this offseason if they want to get their rebuild off to a good start.

The biggest event the Jets have to look forward to is the NFL draft, which is even more exciting after the trades they made last season. At the deadline, the Jets traded Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys. They were able to land a haul of draft capital over the next two years, including an additional first round pick in this year's NFL draft.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Jacob Camenker of The Tennessean recently put together a mock draft for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 pick, Camenker projected the Jets would select Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese, which is the consensus pick at No. 2 at this point. With the No. 16 pick, acquired in the aforementioned Gardner deal, Camenker projected the Jets would select Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson to add to their offense.

Jordyn Tyson would fit perfectly with the Jets' offense

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Could the Jets target a quarterback like Ty Simpson here? Sure, it's possible," Camenker wrote. "But with Aaron Glenn needing to win early to cool his hot seat, it seems more likely New York will trust a veteran while continuing to build up the rest of its roster. Tyson is an elite separator with 6-2, 200-pound size. He has great ball skills and would pair well with Garrett Wilson."

The Jets desperately need to add another wide receiver. Garrett Wilson has been their only weapon for the last few years and it's going to be an issue for any incoming quarterback if they can't add more talent.

Tyson is the perfect player to target if he's available at pick No. 16. A lot of fans would be happier with a quarterback at this pick, but Tyson is much better than any quarterback prospect aside from Fernando Mendoza.

He has the size and strength to be a threat in the red zone. With Wilson on the other side, Tyson could thrive in the Jets offense, as long as the team finds a solution at quarterback over the coming years.

More NFL: Jets Predicted to Lose Breece Hall to AFC Dynasty in Free Agency