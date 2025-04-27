Jets Country

NFL Draft Grades: Grading Jets' First Round Selection Of Armand Membou

The Jets selected Armand Membou over Tyler Warren in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Zach Pressnell

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; University of Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou (OL28) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
The New York Jets used the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. New York was reportedly eyeing Penn State's Tyler Warren with the pick, too, but when Membou fell into their laps, the Jets selected him.

The Missouri product will likely fit in as a plug and play option at right tackle, barring any injury, for the Jets.

Now that it's been a few days, how does the pick grade out in the grand scheme of the entire draft?

NFL Draft Grades: A

The first thing to note here is how ecstatic the entire front office and coaching staff seemed to be with the pick. Membou quickly drew comparisons to Penei Sewell, the star Detroit Lions tackle that played under Jets head coach Aaron Glenn in Detroit. While every front office is seemingly happy with each draft selection, the Jets' excitement seemed raw and genuine.

They landed a star player at a position of need. Membou will bolster the offensive line for newly signed Justin Fields and the Jets' run game, while also being a solid pass protector.

To make matters even better, the Jets were able to land tight end Mason Taylor in the second round of the draft. Landing Taylor put the cherry on top of the Membou pick because it means the Jets were able to fill both holes in the first two rounds of the draft.

If they had selected Warren in the first round, it's very unlikely they could have landed a tackle prospect anywhere near Membou's abilities.

While it wasn't a flashy pick, the selection of Membou will likely age as one of the best selections in the entire draft.

Zach Pressnell
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

