NFL Draft Grades: Grading Jets' First Round Selection Of Armand Membou
The New York Jets used the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. New York was reportedly eyeing Penn State's Tyler Warren with the pick, too, but when Membou fell into their laps, the Jets selected him.
The Missouri product will likely fit in as a plug and play option at right tackle, barring any injury, for the Jets.
Now that it's been a few days, how does the pick grade out in the grand scheme of the entire draft?
NFL Draft Grades: A
The first thing to note here is how ecstatic the entire front office and coaching staff seemed to be with the pick. Membou quickly drew comparisons to Penei Sewell, the star Detroit Lions tackle that played under Jets head coach Aaron Glenn in Detroit. While every front office is seemingly happy with each draft selection, the Jets' excitement seemed raw and genuine.
They landed a star player at a position of need. Membou will bolster the offensive line for newly signed Justin Fields and the Jets' run game, while also being a solid pass protector.
To make matters even better, the Jets were able to land tight end Mason Taylor in the second round of the draft. Landing Taylor put the cherry on top of the Membou pick because it means the Jets were able to fill both holes in the first two rounds of the draft.
If they had selected Warren in the first round, it's very unlikely they could have landed a tackle prospect anywhere near Membou's abilities.
While it wasn't a flashy pick, the selection of Membou will likely age as one of the best selections in the entire draft.