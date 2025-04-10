NFL Expert Name-Drops Surprising Option For Jets
The New York Jets have been in the news plenty of times over the last few weeks as we've gotten closer to the National Football League Draft.
We are now two weeks away from the draft kicking off and the Jets have the No. 7 pick. There are obviously plenty of directions the team could go in but recently most of the buzz has been about the offensive line or tight end position.
There was some noise a few weeks ago about the possibility of adding a quarterback and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart's name was thrown around a lot.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport weighed in on the team's draft plans and said he thinks the plan is to build around Justin Fields, rather than going after a quarterback. He mentioned the offensive line and tight end spot, but one name he surprisingly mentioned was Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
"I expect them to try to build around Justin Fields," Rapoport said. "Maybe it's another offensive lineman. Really strong defensive line and edge draft early on, maybe they go there. Ashton Jeanty if he's available at No. 7, he certainly would be a possibility as well. Is it a little early for a tight end? Could be. Potentially in the mix there as well. Expect them to build around Justin Fields rather than try to replace him."
The Jets have given no indication that a trade involving Breece Hall is on the horizon, although there has been speculation. Head coach Aaron Glenn recently talked about Hall and the running back room as a whole. He made it sound like he wants to use more of a commitee approach than has been in the case in New York in recent years. This isn't shocking if true. He's coming from a Detroit Lions team that has the best running back duo in the game right now and has used that to their advantage.
If the Jets were to add someone like Jeanty, that either could lead to a fantastic duo with Hall, or maybe some sort of move because the team does currently have three running backs that Glenn noted.
Jeanty racked up 2,601 rushing yards in 2024 with Boise State in 14 games to go along with 29 rushing touchdowns. If he's available should New York take him?