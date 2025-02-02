NFL Hall Of Famer Warns AFC Team Against Acquiring Jets' Aaron Rodgers
The future of New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still up in the air and is going to continue to be until he announces whether or not he is playing in 2025.
Rodgers is 41 years old and is coming off a season in which he threw for 28 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. It wasn't the Jets' season overall in 2024, but Rodgers did look much more like himself down the stretch with 13 touchdown passes and just four interceptions over the team's final seven games.
His future has been one of the biggest talking points in the league over the last few weeks as it's unclear at this time if he wants to return or if New York will bring him back.
With the uncertainty, there has been a lot of speculation about potential landing spots for him. One team that has been brought up -- although the move doesn't make much sense -- is the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee has the No. 1 pick in the draft and isn't anywhere near contention so it has been surprising to see the Titans tossed around as a fit.
NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon joined "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams and agreed that the Titans shouldn't bring Rodgers in.
"I don't know if he's the move for this young football team," Moon said. "To bring in Aaron at this point, I think Aaron would be better with a more veteran football team. So, I don't think Tennessee is necessarily the place for him."
This is a perfectly fair point. At this point, anything could happen. But, if Rodgers isn't going to play with the Jets in 2025 but does want to continue his career, it would make more sense to do so with a team closer to contention at least.
