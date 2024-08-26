NFL Insider Reveals Insane Projections for New York Jets RB Breece Hall
The New York Jets are gearing up for the start of the regular season next week. At this point in time, they're widely viewed as a serious Super Bowl threat in the AFC.
Assuming Aaron Rodgers can get back to full health and pick up where he left off before tearing his Achilles, the offense is projected to be lethal. Defensively, the Jets are expected to be a top-three unit if not the best in football.
Looking closer at the offensive side of the ball, Rodgers is surrounded with elite playmakers. Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams will form a lethal duo at the wide receiver position. Breece Hall is expected to have a massive breakout season at running back.
Speaking of Hall, he is receiving major projections for the 2024 season.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter appeared on "SportsCenter," as shared by Bleacher Report, and revealed that there are people around the league who are expecting massive numbers from Hall.
Here's what he had to say about Hall:
"One of the best fantasy running back picks out there is this Jets running back Breece Hall. There are people around the league who believe he's poised to pile up 2,500 combined yards this season. And if that's the case, then he'll be an elite performer, one of the top fantasy performers. He's running behind a reworked offensive line and Breece Hall will be a top pick in fantasy drafts over the next nine or so days."
During the 2023 season with New York, Hall ended up carrying the football 223 times for 994 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 76 passes for 591 yards and four touchdowns out of the backfield.
Those numbers come out to an impressive 1,585 yards. That puts into perspective what kind of numbers Schefter was talking about.
Adding an extra 1,000 combined yards would be an insane jump from the 23-year-old running back.
If he can reach those numbers or come close to them, the Jets' offense as a whole will take a huge leap forward. That kind of production would make him arguably the best offensive weapon in the NFL.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what kind of season Hall actually has. He is going to be a huge factor in deciding just how good New York will be.
They won't need him to put up 2,500 total yards, but if he can reach 2,000 he will make a massive impact and help the Jets be a top-three or higher offense in the NFL.