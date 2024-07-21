NFL Insider Gives Ridiculous 'Fraudulent' Label to New York Jets
Not everyone is bullish on the New York Jets' stock in 2024.
The consensus opinion appears to be one that views the Jets as a legitimate Super Bowl contender more than capable of ending the franchise's 13-year postseason drought, but Sports Illustrated betting senior editor Iain MacMillan isn't buying it.
The sportsbooks have set New York's official regular season win total at 9.5 games, and the OVER bet comes at -150 odds, according to DraftKings.
While calling the Jets the "most fraudulent team in the NFL," SI's MacMillan has tabbed UNDER 9.5 as his favorite wager on the win total odds board. Specifically, the betting analyst is skeptical of 40-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers coming off Achilles surgery.
While the Jets are heavily betting on a healthy Rodgers to elevate the franchise, the SI expert is fading the four-time NFL MVP. He points to Rodgers's last season in Green Bay as evidence that the quarterback's decline actually began prior to the injury.
In 2022, Rodgers averaged 6.8 yards per pass attempt - the second lowest of his career. He completed 64.6 percent of passes for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns while being picked off 12 times. The Packers finished 8-9 overall, coming up short in a win-and-in regular season finale against the Detroit Lions.
From Jets Are Most Fraudulent Team in NFL (Bet the UNDER on Their Win Total):
"If you're looking for a win total bet for the upcoming season, there's none I like better than UNDER 9.5 wins for the Jets at +125. ... You can talk about their defense, their improved offensive line, and the weapons they have on offense all you want, but unless you have a strong, healthy quarterback, you're going to struggle as a team. Especially so if your head coach has a career record of just 18-33.
Rodgers will either be sidelined with an injury once again or fail to live up to the expectations that people have set out for him at 40 years old." — Iain MacMillan
On the contrary, Sports Illustrated senior writer Conor Orr recently pegged the Jets as one of "12 teams that could actually win Super Bowl LIX."
Asking Rodgers to reproduce his 2022 numbers seems reasonable, and that level of production is likely enough to elevate what was the second-to-last ranked NFL offense last year. With premium weapons such as running back Breece Hall and 1,000-yard receiver Garrett Wilson, the battle-tested Rodgers should be able to steer the Jets to moderate offensive success at the least.
Meanwhile, it's probably not a good bet to gloss over the Jets' vaunted defense, which features All-Pro talent at all three levels. All the main characters return from the unit that has resided amongst the NFL Top 4 for two years running.
New York is certainly no lock to reach the 10-win mark, but bet against Rodgers, and a top-tier defense, at your own risk.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.