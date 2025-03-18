NFL Insider Has Disappointing Update About Ex-Jets Star
The quarterback free agent market has completely slowed down for one big reason.
Aaron Rodgers is still making a decision on his future after the New York Jets announced that they are moving on from him. New York released Rodgers and he now is a free agent. By this point, you've likely heard that Rodgers has been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings.
Rodgers has been tied to the three teams with the Vikings getting the most buzz over the weekend. Retirement can't be ruled out either. All in all, there isn't much of an update on his future and there's really no way to know what will happen until he makes an announcement himself.
When could that be?
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport talked about the Rodgers sweepstakes and shared that there's a possibility he may not make a decision until closer to the National Football League Draft at the end of April.
"I don't get the sense that Rodgers is in a hurry at all," Rapoport said. "Could it go all the way until the draft like it did two years ago? Maybe it could."
This isn't the most ground-breaking update of all time, but if Rapoport thinks that there's a chance that a decision won't come until closer to the draft, then there's certainly a chance of that. He's one of the most plugged-in insiders out there.
It would be nice if a decision were to come on the sooner side, but frankly, it's a tough decision so it's not shocking that Rodgers is taking all of the time that he can about his future.
