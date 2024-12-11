NFL Insider: New York Jets Casting Wide Net for General Manager Opening
The New York Jets are going to have a very busy offseason as they are going to be hiring a new regime to lead the team.
Head coach Robert Saleh was fired after their Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. After their loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, it was general manager Joe Douglas who was relieved of his duties.
Both openings, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, are going to have wide nets cast for candidates. He also revealed the order in which the hirings could go down.
“The Jets will conduct wide-ranging searches for their open GM and head coaching positions, with former league executives Mike Tannenbaum and Rick Spielman aiding the search. It's unclear whether New York will hire a coach or general manager first, though some around the league suspect it will start at GM.”
After so many years of bad football, team owner Woody Johnson has to get things right to get the franchise on track. It would make sense for the general manager to be in place first so that he can select a head coach that fits the vision he has for the franchise moving forward.
Who could the Jets look into hiring?
According to Fowler, they are looking far and wide as their search is in the preliminary stages. Even people who are not currently in the NFL are going to be under consideration.
“The Jets have begun preliminary work on general manager candidates, including the evaluation of those not currently in the league. That makes sense, since clubs are free to talk with candidates not currently employed in the NFL but must wait until after the regular season to submit interview requests for those employed by other teams.”
It enables the franchise to get a head start on what could be a lengthy process, as Phil Savage is currently holding the role on an interim basis. He could get an interview for the full-time position, but more than likely, the team will look to truly clean house and start anew.
One name to keep an eye on, in Fowler’s opinion, is former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson. He was surprisingly fired in December 2022 as members of the franchise didn’t like the direction the roster was heading.
Things haven’t gotten any better since making that move, as the Titans remain one of the more underwhelming teams in the league.
Despite that exit, Robinson is someone who should appeal to New York. His track record speaks for itself, as Tennessee was 66-43 during his time with the team from 2016-2022.
With a record of .500 or worse in 13 out of the last 14 campaigns, the Jets and their fan base would rejoice in having one winning season; Robinson oversaw six consecutive before his firing in 2022 when the Titans finished 7-10.