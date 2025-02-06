NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land Superstar Cornerback To Replace D.J. Reed
The New York Jets have begun completely gutting and flipping their entire organization this offseason. This includes newly hired coaches and staff as well as a brand new general manager.
Now the Jets can turn their full attention to the NFL Draft and free agency.
Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor recently predicted New York would select cornerback Will Johnson out of Michigan with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Nania cited newly hired general manager Darren Mougey's philosophy as to why Johnson would be the pick.
"It is important to remember that Mougey balanced out his comments by recognizing the faults in overvaluing measurables," Nania wrote. "He made it clear that he does not believe measurables should always outweigh on-field performance. Mougey seems like the type of evaluator who weighs both sides equally. In that regard, Johnson checks both boxes. On top of his tools, Johnson was dominant on the field; over the last two seasons, he yielded a 36.7 passer rating on throws in his direction, allowing no touchdowns and six interceptions.
"Based on Mougey’s monologue in Denver, I have a hunch that Will Johnson might be his guy at No. 7. The Jets may enter the draft with a need at cornerback if they lose D.J. Reed in free agency, and Johnson boasts the combination of measurables and on-field production that should intrigue Mougey."
Johnson has the potential to quickly grow into a No. 1 cornerback in the NFL. Pairing him opposite of Sauce Gardner, who is already a No. 1 cornerback, would give the Jets one of the best cornerback duos in the league.
