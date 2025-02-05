Jets Predicted To Steal Lions $6.5 Million Star After Aaron Glenn Hire
The New York Jets have found their new head coach. A few weeks ago, the Jets announced the hire of Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to be the team's new head coach. But the Jets could look to steal even more from the Lions in free agency this offseason.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently predicted the Jets would reunite their newly hired head coach with Lions free agent Marcus Davenport. Glenn coached Davenport with the New Orleans Saints and the Lions before being hired as the new Jets head coach.
"The only pending Lions free agent to be coached by Aaron Glenn on multiple different teams is Marcus Davenport. Injuries have derailed the career of Davenport, who was once drafted to be Cameron Jordan's potential replacement in New Orleans some seven years ago," Fried wrote. "Davenport has flashed his upside when healthy, including a nine-sack campaign with the Saints in just 11 games in 2021.
"Unfortunately, he's played just six games over the last two years as a result of multiple major injuries. The Jets need to find ways to bolster their defensive line this offseason, and taking a chance on a talent like Davenport makes sense. He's unlikely to garner significant interest on the free-agent market given his extensive injury history."
Davenport, if healthy, would fill a hole on the Jets defensive line. He might not be able to step in and be the forever answer along the New York defensive front, but he could possibly be a bandaid for the 2025 season.
If Glenn really likes Davenport, it would make a lot of sense for the Jets to aggressively pursue him this offseason.
More NFL: Jets Linked To Franchise-Altering Draft Day Trade To Replace Aaron Rodgers