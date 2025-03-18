NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land Superstar WR For Justin Fields' Offense
The New York Jets have seemingly turned the page to a new era of football. New York cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and quickly signed free agent signal caller Justin Fields to take his place.
But Fields doesn't have much to work with yet. Outside of Garrett Wilson, the pass catchers currently on the Jets' roster leave a lot to be desired. Luckily for the Jets, there are still a few quality free agents and a plethora of draft prospects to look into adding.
Lou Scataglia of NFL Spinzone put together a mock draft following the Jets' signing of Fields. In this mock draft, he predicted New York would add the wide receiver it desperately needs for Fields' offense by drafting Arizona pass catcher Tetairoa McMillan with pick No. 7.
"With the New York Jets signing Justin Fields, the team looks to give him another weapon next to Garrett Wilson and will grab Tetairoa McMillan at pick seven," Scataglia wrote.
McMillan is the right pick at No. 7 if he's there. The star wide out was the best wide receiver in college football last season and he's the clear top player at his position in this draft.
Last season, he recorded 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns at Arizona. He's 6-foot-5 with a ridiculously large catch radius and very reliable hands.
Fields would be gaining a very talented weapon if the Jets can land him in the first round. Placing McMillan opposite of Wilson would be a huge step in the right direction toward a dominant offense in the Big Apple.
More NFL: Aaron Rodgers May Be Headed For Retirement Despite Recent Rumors