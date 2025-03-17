Aaron Rodgers May Be Headed For Retirement Despite Recent Rumors
Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to the spotlight. Everywhere Rodgers has gone, the spotlight has followed him. This includes his time with the Green Bay Packers, the Jets, and now his time in free agency.
It seems that Rodgers has his eyes set on three teams in free agency. Following being cut by the Jets, Rodgers immediately garnered attention from the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. Both teams reportedly have an offer of some sort on the table for the 41-year-old future Hall-of-Famer.
Shortly after these two teams showed interest, the Minnesota Vikings began to show interest in adding Rodgers. This wrinkle in the story didn't make sense at first because Minnesota had drafted J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Signing Rodgers would likely land McCarthy on the bench for another year.
But the longer this saga drags on, the better the chance is that Rodgers ends up retiring at the end of it all.
In my opinion, it's more likely that Minnesota elects to go with McCarthy rather than Rodgers. The Giants hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so if they miss on Rodgers, they can draft either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. The Steelers are likely the most desperate to land him, but Pittsburgh could either re-sign Russell Wilson or draft Jaxson Dart to fill Rodgers' potential place.
If the veteran signal caller really wanted to play, he likely would have signed by now. If the Vikings end up shutting him down, there's a good chance Rodgers retires rather than playing with the Giants or Steelers.
