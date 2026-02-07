NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land Talented LB With Superstar Potential

The New York Jets opted to head for a rebuild this season, but they're still in the transition process. They swung a few huge trades last season that brought in a slew of draft capital. New York added first round picks by trading Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys.

But now they need to hit home runs with these draft selections over the next two years. Between 2026 and 2027, the Jets hold five first round picks, including two this offseason. While they need a quarterback, it seems like the Jets will be left to focus on other positions this offseason.

USA Today's Ayrton Ostly recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. In the first round, the Jets hold two picks, but it's their No. 2 overall pick that they need to hit big with. Ostly predicted the Jets would use this selection to draft Ohio State Buckeyes edge rusher Arvell Reese after the star put together an impressive season in Columbus.

Arvell Reese is the perfect draft target for the Jets

"In a perfect world, this would be another quarterback," Ostly wrote. "Instead, New York ends up with the best player - regardless of position - in the class. Reese can do it all as one of the best linebacker prospects in recent memory."

Reese is the perfect draft target for the Jets at No. 2 overall, assuming that the Las Vegas Raiders select Fernando Mendoza at No. 1. If the Raiders shock the NFL world and pass on Mendoza, it would be a no brainer for the Jets to select him with their pick.

If Mendoza is off the board, Reese is the perfect target.

He's coming off a huge year with Ohio State. Reese was one of the most impactful defensive players for the first half of the season. His production began to bottom out down the stretch as Ohio State used him as a quarterback spy and in pass coverage more often than anything, but he's expected to be an edge rusher at the next level.

