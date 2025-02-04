NFL Mock Draft: Jets Pass On Mason Graham, Select Dominant Offensive Star
The New York Jets have a top ten pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and it's incredibly crucial they hit a home run with this pick.
New York has quite a bit of talent on its roster as we enter the 2025 offseason, but the team just hasn't put all the pieces together yet. If they can add a big time talent at pick No. 7, the Jets could be in business heading into next season, especially if Aaron Rodgers returns at quarterback.
Adam Stites of USA Today recently predicted the Jets would select LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Stites predicted the Jets would pass on Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham to land Campbell. New York is rumored to be interested in both Campbell and Graham.
"The Jets made plenty of moves at offensive tackle last year, adding Olu Fashanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, Tyron Smith in free agency, and Morgan Moses in a trade," Stites wrote. "But with the latter pair of aging veterans slated to hit the market in March, New York can get its right tackle of the future in Campbell."
Campbell has all the makings of a franchise offensive tackle. He would be the perfect replacement for the aging Tyron Smith.
But the Jets better be certain that he's a star if it means passing up on Graham. Graham is almost certainly going to be a star, especially if he's paired next to Quinnen Williams. If New York is sold on Campbell, he's the right pick here because offensive tackles are very tough to find.
