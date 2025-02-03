Jets Linked To Hasaan Reddick Replacement Tabbed 'Perfect Draft Prospect'
The New York Jets have quite a few holes to fill this offseason. Lucky for them, they have a top draft pick, so they should be able to land at least one Day 1 starting player in the NFL Draft.
With free agency and the later rounds of the draft, the Jets could land a few more starters, but their top draft pick might be the most important decision of the offseason. And there's one prospect that stands above the rest as a perfect fit for the Jets.
PFF recently listed Penn State's incredible edge rusher, Abdul Carter, as the Jets' perfect draft prospect. With Hasaan Reddick likely heading elsewhere, this connection couldn't be more obvious.
"Abdul Carter has a 92.2 PFF pass-rushing grade so far in the 2024 season to go along with 12 sacks, nine hits, 37 hurries, 22.9% pass-rush win rate," They wrote. "Abdul Carter can play both inside linebacker and outside linebacker and he can pass-rush effectively from the ILB spot, standing up on the edge or with his hand in the ground.
"He has good bend to rush around the outside and an effective spin move to add to it. Additionally, Carter’s lateral agility is also a plus on outside zone runs (the preferred run concepts of the Bills, Dolphins and Patriots), so he can easily jump back a gap and disrupt the run."
The issue the Jets are going to run into with Carter has nothing to do with him. The Jets might not be able to land him at pick No. 7 because Carter has the potential to be selected as high as pick No. 1.
If the dominant edge rusher makes it all the way to the Jets at No. 7, it would likely take New York 30 seconds to confirm Carter as their first round pick. He's that good.
