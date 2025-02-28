NFL Mock Draft: Jets Replace Aaron Rodgers With 29-Touchdown Star
The New York Jets recently made the shocking decision to cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers may be one of the best win now options available, New York decided to move in a different direction.
While the Jets could look to replace their former signal caller in free agency, they likely won't find anybody who would better set them up for the future.
Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News recently predicted the Jets would replace Rodgers in the NFL Draft. With pick No. 42 in the draft, Iyer projects New York will select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
"The Jets are paying closer attention to Dart as they turn the page from the short-lived Aaron Rodgers era," Iyer wrote. "He has the mental makeup and physical toughness to thrive in New York, right along with his big arm and accuracy."
Gauging Dart's draft stock is pretty difficult. He's seemingly the third best quarterback in the draft, but nobody seems to value him as a first round pick. This could land him at the top of the second round, though there are still a few teams picking before the Jets who could steal him away.
Either way, if Dart is available at pick No. 42, the Jets would be foolish to pass on him.
The Ole Miss product threw for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions during the 2024 campaign. He has a chance to boost his draft stock with a solid performance at the NFL Combine, but it's hard to imagine him landing at the top of the first round either way.
