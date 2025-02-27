D.J. Reed Predicted To Betray Jets, Sign Deal With NFC Powerhouse
The New York Jets have a very important offseason in front of them. They've already made huge decisions like deciding on a new general manager and head coach. They've also decided to cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head in a different direction.
But they still need to figure out what they're doing in the NFL Draft. They also need to figure out what their plan of attack will be in free agency, especially given the talent the Jets are set to lose this offseason.
Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News recently predicted free-agent cornerback D.J. Reed would betray the Jets this offseason. Iyer predicted Reed would follow his former head coach, Robert Saleh, to the San Francisco 49ers.
"Reed is a good candidate to follow his former Jets head coach Robert Saleh and fill a key need for the 49ers secondary," Iyer wrote.
Reed to the 49ers makes as much sense as any free agency fit this offseason. He began his career in San Francisco, but never found his footing there.
With Saleh in San Francisco and Reed finding his way in the NFL, it's the perfect time for the two sides to come back together.
Reed would be joining a loaded roster that severely underperformed last season. While their record didn't show it, they still have a very talented team with an impressive defense. Adding Reed as one of the team's best cornerbacks would only take them to the next level heading into 2025.
